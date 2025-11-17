Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.29 and last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 180266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HTFL shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Heartflow in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Heartflow from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Heartflow to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Heartflow in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Heartflow in a report on Saturday, November 1st. They issued a “sell (d+)” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Get Heartflow alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Heartflow

Heartflow Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60.

Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 19th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $43.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartflow

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heartflow during the 3rd quarter worth $164,263,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Heartflow during the third quarter valued at about $101,182,000. Schusterman Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Heartflow during the third quarter worth about $65,274,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartflow in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,871,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Heartflow during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,671,000.

About Heartflow

(Get Free Report)

We have pioneered the use of software and AI to deliver a more accurate and clinically effective non-invasive solution for diagnosing and managing coronary artery disease (“CAD”), a leading cause of death worldwide. As of March 31, 2025, our Heartflow Platform has been used to assess CAD in more than 400,000 patients, including 132,000 in 2024 alone.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartflow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartflow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.