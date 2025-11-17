Head to Head Review: ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) and Marquee Raine Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MRACU)

Marquee Raine Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MRACU – Get Free Report) and ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marquee Raine Acquisition and ACV Auctions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marquee Raine Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 ACV Auctions 1 3 0 0 1.75

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marquee Raine Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ACV Auctions $637.16 million 1.69 -$79.70 million ($0.43) -14.53

This table compares Marquee Raine Acquisition and ACV Auctions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Marquee Raine Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ACV Auctions.

Profitability

This table compares Marquee Raine Acquisition and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marquee Raine Acquisition N/A N/A N/A ACV Auctions -9.89% -7.95% -3.15%

Summary

ACV Auctions beats Marquee Raine Acquisition on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marquee Raine Acquisition

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

