Head to Head Comparison: Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) and Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) and Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sompo and Kemper, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sompo 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kemper 3 1 3 0 2.00

Kemper has a consensus price target of $63.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.82%. Given Kemper’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kemper is more favorable than Sompo.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Sompo pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Kemper pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Sompo pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kemper pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kemper has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kemper is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Sompo and Kemper”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sompo $35.81 billion 0.79 $2.79 billion $1.49 10.15 Kemper $4.84 billion 0.46 $317.80 million $3.83 10.00

Sompo has higher revenue and earnings than Kemper. Kemper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sompo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sompo has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kemper has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.2% of Kemper shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Kemper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sompo and Kemper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sompo 8.14% 13.04% 2.83% Kemper 7.18% 14.39% 3.25%

Summary

Kemper beats Sompo on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products. The company also provides nursing care and seniors services; and customer security, health, and wellbeing support services. In addition, it offers asset management services; home remodeling services; and health support services comprising health guidance and employee assistance programs. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance. It provides preferred and specialty automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, general liability, and various other property and casualty insurance to individuals, as well as commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance; and supplemental accident and health insurance products, such as Medicare supplement insurance, fixed hospital indemnity, home health care, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural, suburban, and urban areas. It distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

