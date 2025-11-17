Guy Grenier Sells 7,000 Shares of Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) insider Guy Grenier sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.73, for a total value of C$257,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,847,114.97. This trade represents a 12.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

TSE RCH opened at C$37.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$31.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.20.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$499.20 million for the quarter. Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 4.97%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 16th were issued a $0.1533 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$35.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Richelieu Hardware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.25.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd is a Canada-based company that imports, manufactures, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products. Headquartered in Montreal, the company operates across Canada and the eastern and midwestern regions of the United States. The majority of the company’s sales are derived from its operations in Canada.

