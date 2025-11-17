Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWLIF. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 0.2%

About Great-West Lifeco

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at $44.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $44.77.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

