Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,268 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,543 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.2% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.15.

NVIDIA stock opened at $190.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.60 and a 200-day moving average of $166.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

