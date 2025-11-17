GR Financial Group LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

GR Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of GR Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. GR Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,760,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,857,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 38,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI stock opened at $140.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.72. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $143.04.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

