GR Financial Group LLC Buys 16,905 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

GR Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of GR Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. GR Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,277.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 3.8%

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $53.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $42.98 and a one year high of $71.82.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

