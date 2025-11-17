Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,806,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,231,759 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $41,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 102.0% during the first quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $50,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

GBDC stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

