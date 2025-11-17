Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 536,494 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 300,117 shares.The stock last traded at $64.9080 and had previously closed at $63.77.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIT. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $89,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

