Glacier Bancorp, Inc. $GBCI Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 987.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,119 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,631 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Glacier Bancorp worth $8,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 25,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,957,000 after acquiring an additional 59,421 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

GBCI stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.83. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

Insider Activity at Glacier Bancorp

In other news, insider Lee Kenneth Groom acquired 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.26 per share, with a total value of $100,055.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 14,343 shares in the company, valued at $591,792.18. This trade represents a 20.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall M. Chesler bought 2,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,697.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,634.02. This represents a 48.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,852 shares of company stock worth $364,484. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

