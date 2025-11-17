Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th.

TSE GIL opened at C$82.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.32. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$52.77 and a 12-month high of C$87.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$73.59.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5460385 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$73.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.25.

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

