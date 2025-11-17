Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th.
Gildan Activewear Price Performance
TSE GIL opened at C$82.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.32. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$52.77 and a 12-month high of C$87.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$73.59.
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5460385 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
Read More
