Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Fortis $FTS

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,414,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 849,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $262,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Fortis by 17.5% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 43,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,407,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 218.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Fortis Stock Down 0.1%

FTS opened at $52.27 on Monday. Fortis has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Fortis had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 14.48%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.83%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

