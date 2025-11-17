Geode Capital Management LLC Has $280.54 Million Stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,926,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 949,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $280,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,087.1% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.27. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 129.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $22.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

