Geode Capital Management LLC Has $269.12 Million Holdings in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,563,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $269,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Solventum by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 336,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after buying an additional 44,062 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Solventum by 9.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,670,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,363,000 after acquiring an additional 308,784 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Solventum by 26.1% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 883,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,996,000 after acquiring an additional 183,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Solventum during the second quarter worth $343,000.

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $75.59 on Monday. Solventum Corporation has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 18.13%.Solventum’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. Research analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SOLV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Solventum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

