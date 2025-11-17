Geode Capital Management LLC Has $269.12 Million Holdings in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,563,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $269,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Solventum by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 336,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after buying an additional 44,062 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Solventum by 9.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,670,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,363,000 after acquiring an additional 308,784 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Solventum by 26.1% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 883,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,996,000 after acquiring an additional 183,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Solventum during the second quarter worth $343,000.
Solventum Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of Solventum stock opened at $75.59 on Monday. Solventum Corporation has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SOLV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Solventum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOLV
Solventum Company Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Solventum
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 4 Cold-Weather Stocks to Buy as Winter Spending Heats Up
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Disney Stock Drops—Will Earnings Pave Way for a YouTube TV Truce?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.