Geode Capital Management LLC Has $233.17 Million Stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 3.01% of CommVault Systems worth $233,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 101.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 6.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $127.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.40. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.45 and a 12 month high of $200.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommVault Systems

CommVault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $448.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.31 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. CommVault Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 15,244 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $2,713,584.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 71,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,787,704.37. The trade was a 17.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Leigh Dirico sold 14,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total value of $2,716,717.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,225,957.46. This trade represents a 24.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,843 shares of company stock worth $5,553,047. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVLT. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $217.00 to $167.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.10.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

