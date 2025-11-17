Geode Capital Management LLC Has $229.42 Million Stock Holdings in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,338,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705,301 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.04% of IonQ worth $229,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IONQ. Amazon Com Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,705,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in IonQ during the first quarter valued at about $12,193,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of IonQ by 255.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 761,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 547,155 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of IonQ by 101.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 927,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,476,000 after purchasing an additional 467,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the second quarter worth about $12,949,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IONQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on IonQ from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IonQ from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of IonQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of IonQ from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $47.04 on Monday. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $84.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.95.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.14). The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.99 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,836.32% and a negative return on equity of 127.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. IonQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 8,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $443,211.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,266.72. This represents a 18.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 19,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $886,934.40. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 532,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,648,150.40. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,622 shares of company stock worth $4,931,896. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

