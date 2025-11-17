Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 12,040 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $288,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 39.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,204,000 after purchasing an additional 131,056 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 405,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,294,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,003,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,589,000 after buying an additional 26,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Compass Point upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.44.

Shares of KNSL opened at $389.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $429.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $382.89 and a one year high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.42. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 26.30%.The firm had revenue of $497.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.34%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

