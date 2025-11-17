Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of Franco-Nevada worth $247,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 34.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 36.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 15,483 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 393.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $247.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.43.

FNV stock opened at $197.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.51 and a 200-day moving average of $180.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 12 month low of $113.54 and a 12 month high of $225.63.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.87%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

