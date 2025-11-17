Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.75.
A number of analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. Johnson Rice reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $30.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $33.65.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 41.36%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.40 million. Genmab A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
