Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. Johnson Rice reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 37.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 124.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $30.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $33.65.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 41.36%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.40 million. Genmab A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

