Generali Investments Management Co LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Generali Investments Management Co LLC cut its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,704 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Devon Energy by 241.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy by 350.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE DVN opened at $35.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41. Devon Energy Corporation has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $39.74.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Capital One Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

