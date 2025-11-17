Generali Investments Management Co LLC Purchases New Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,376.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $1,472,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total transaction of $1,060,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,261.60. The trade was a 27.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $132.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Extra Space Storage Inc has a one year low of $121.03 and a one year high of $175.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.68.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $858.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.64%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

