Generali Investments Management Co LLC Purchases 408 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 453.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,554,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $259.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.94. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.55 and a 52-week high of $341.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.