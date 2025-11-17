Generali Investments Management Co LLC Has $63,000 Stake in Humana Inc. $HUM

Generali Investments Management Co LLC decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Humana by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1,027.6% in the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Humana from $283.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Humana from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.39.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock opened at $236.94 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.87 and a twelve month high of $315.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.04 and its 200-day moving average is $258.01.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.29. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The business had revenue of $32.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.18%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

