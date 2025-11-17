Generali Investments Management Co LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Generali Investments Management Co LLC lessened its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 51.4% during the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in Nucor by 53.8% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Nucor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $147.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.46 and a 200 day moving average of $134.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. Nucor Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $158.48.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nucor from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $1,049,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,914. This trade represents a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $303,594.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 88,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,364,533.18. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 24,133 shares of company stock worth $3,624,149 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

