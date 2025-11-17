General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 38.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,685.24. This represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,777.70. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,064,484. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $344.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.09. The stock has a market cap of $92.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $360.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $369.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on General Dynamics from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.