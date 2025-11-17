GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Position Boosted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $8,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $592,000. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,050,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5,483.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 104.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 58.2% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

GEHC opened at $73.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Barclays began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.10.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

