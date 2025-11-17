FY2028 EPS Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics Cut by Wedbush

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.42) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.41). Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mersana Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.75 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.19.
Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $27.92 on Monday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $70.73. The stock has a market cap of $139.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million.
Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,770,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,028,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 83.3% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
