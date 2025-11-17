FY2028 EPS Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics Cut by Wedbush

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.42) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.41). Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mersana Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.75 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $27.92 on Monday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $70.73. The stock has a market cap of $139.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million.

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,770,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,028,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 83.3% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.