FY2027 EPS Estimates for MGIC Investment Reduced by Analyst

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a report issued on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $3.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.12. The consensus estimate for MGIC Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.96% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $304.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MTG. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

MGIC Investment Trading Down 0.0%

MTG stock opened at $28.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $29.01.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 19.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGIC Investment

In other MGIC Investment news, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 189,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,638.15. This represents a 13.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $548,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 117,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,221,318.80. The trade was a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 219,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,909 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGIC Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 3,067.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

