FY2026 EPS Estimates for Neurogene Increased by Analyst

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurogene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.91) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.97). The consensus estimate for Neurogene’s current full-year earnings is ($4.27) per share.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.27.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Neurogene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Neurogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurogene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Neurogene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NGNE opened at $22.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.64. Neurogene has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $39.20.

Institutional Trading of Neurogene

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Neurogene by 89.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neurogene by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Neurogene by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Neurogene by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurogene Company Profile

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

