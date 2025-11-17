FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.5040 and last traded at $43.6950, with a volume of 14144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.44.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $849.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 9.0% in the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 200.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 6.7% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

