FSA Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,118 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

FSA Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 17.6% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $675.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $708.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $671.64 and a 200-day moving average of $635.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

