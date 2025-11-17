FSA Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares $TNA

FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TNA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 402.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $76,000. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $41.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 3.42.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

