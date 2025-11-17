FSA Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

FSA Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,361 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 8.2% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $61.32 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average is $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $182.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

