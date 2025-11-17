FSA Wealth Management LLC Has $18.20 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

FSA Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $136.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $99.85 and a 52 week high of $145.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.77.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.