Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) and Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Head to Head Review

Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) and Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of Grafton Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Frontdoor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Grafton Group has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontdoor has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grafton Group N/A N/A N/A Frontdoor 12.87% 122.74% 14.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Grafton Group and Frontdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grafton Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Frontdoor 1 3 2 0 2.17

Frontdoor has a consensus price target of $59.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.84%. Given Frontdoor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Frontdoor is more favorable than Grafton Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grafton Group and Frontdoor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grafton Group $2.92 billion 0.81 $155.92 million N/A N/A Frontdoor $1.84 billion 2.00 $235.00 million $3.51 14.57

Frontdoor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grafton Group.

Summary

Frontdoor beats Grafton Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands. The company’s Retailing segment retails home and garden products through stores, including DIY products, paints, lighting products, homestyle products, housewares, bathroom products, and kitchens, as well as gardening and Christmas products under the Woodie’s brand. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures dry mortars and wooden staircases; and drainage, ducting and roofline systems under the CPI Mortar, StairBox, and MFP brand names. Grafton Group plc was founded in 1902 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc. provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It also offers on-demand home services and a one-stop app experience for home repair and maintenance; and Streem technology, an app that empowers homeowners by connecting them in real time through video chat with qualified experts to diagnose and solve their problems. The company serves homeowners under the Frontdoor, American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard, Landmark Home Warranty, Frontdoor logo, and Streem brands. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

