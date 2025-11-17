Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 6352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.4780.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 1.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.24.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter.

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.0652 dividend. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 794.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.03%.

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.