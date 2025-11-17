Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 6352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.4780.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.24.
Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter.
Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
