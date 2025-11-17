Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 28,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:EXR opened at $132.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.77 and its 200-day moving average is $144.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $121.03 and a 12 month high of $175.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $858.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 6.53%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 144.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total transaction of $1,060,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,261.60. The trade was a 27.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

