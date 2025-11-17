Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,296 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.98 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.69 and a 1 year high of $60.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.96.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

