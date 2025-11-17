Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,672 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $80,000.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.96 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.36.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
