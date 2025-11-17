Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 43,272 DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF $DABS

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DABS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 43,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DABS. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 956,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,503,000 after purchasing an additional 34,350 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,191,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000.
DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
DABS opened at $50.94 on Monday. DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.62.
DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF Profile
The Doubleline ABS ETF (DABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest broadly in asset-backed, fixed income securities denominated in USD from both private and government sectors. The ETF targets an average duration of 1-6 years and mainly investment grade securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 4 Cold-Weather Stocks to Buy as Winter Spending Heats Up
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Disney Stock Drops—Will Earnings Pave Way for a YouTube TV Truce?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DABS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DABS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.