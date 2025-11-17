Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 865 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,205,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,736 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $102,525,000 after purchasing an additional 235,795 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.8% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 202,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 870,907 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $60,408,000 after buying an additional 418,708 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $78.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.56.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $185,041.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,089 shares of company stock worth $2,236,383. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair raised Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Melius Research lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

