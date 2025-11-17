Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 23,198 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 49.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,198 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,244,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period.

SPTL stock opened at $26.84 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $28.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average of $26.47.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

