Forsta AP Fonden Invests $1.71 Million in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 47,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 922.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $31.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.
American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 101.69%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.
American Homes 4 Rent Profile
American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
