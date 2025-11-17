Forsta AP Fonden Invests $1.71 Million in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 47,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 922.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $31.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 24.70%.The company had revenue of $478.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.