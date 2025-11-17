Forsta AP Fonden Invests $1.14 Million in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Ralliant during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,477,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at about $443,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RAL shares. Melius began coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Melius Research upgraded shares of Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralliant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE:RAL opened at $47.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 37.27. Ralliant Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $55.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.14 million. Ralliant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

