Ford Motor Company $F Shares Sold by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,538 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 125,479 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 14,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $13.97.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

