Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) and Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Head-To-Head Survey

Japan Airlines and Flughafen Wien are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Japan Airlines and Flughafen Wien”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Airlines $12.11 billion 0.70 $706.45 million $0.95 10.21 Flughafen Wien $1.14 billion 4.95 $234.01 million $0.72 23.33

Analyst Ratings

Japan Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Flughafen Wien. Japan Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flughafen Wien, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Japan Airlines and Flughafen Wien, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Airlines 0 1 0 1 3.00 Flughafen Wien 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Japan Airlines and Flughafen Wien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Airlines 6.48% 12.66% 4.57% Flughafen Wien 20.50% 13.42% 9.31%

Dividends

Japan Airlines pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Flughafen Wien pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Japan Airlines pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flughafen Wien pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Japan Airlines is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flughafen Wien has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Japan Airlines beats Flughafen Wien on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related business; airport peripheral business; and sale of travel package tours. As of March 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 224 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Flughafen Wien

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport. The company's Airport segment operates and maintains aircraft movement areas and terminals, as well as equipment and facilities for passenger and baggage handling, as well as security controls for passengers. This segment also offers various services to support airport operations, deals with emergencies and disruptions, and ensures security. Its Handling & Security services segment provides various services for the handling of aircraft and passengers on scheduled and charter flights, as well as for the handling of general aviation aircraft and passengers. This segment also operates the general aviation center; and provides security controls for passengers and hand luggage. The company's Retail & Properties segment offers services that support airport operations, including shopping, food and beverages, VIP, lounges, and parking, as well as develops and markets properties. This segment offers services to passengers, users of parking facilities, hotel guests, conference participants, employees at the site, and meeters and greeters. Its Malta segment operates Malta airport; and provides aviation and parking services, as well as rents retail and office space. The Other segment offers technical and repair, energy supply and waste disposal, telecommunication and information technology, electromechanical and building, construction management, and consulting services, as well as construction and maintenance services for infrastructure facilities. The company is headquartered in Schwechat, Austria.

