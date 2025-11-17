First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

First Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.70 and last traded at $31.56, with a volume of 15913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Community Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

First Community Bancshares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. The company has a market cap of $579.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.65.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. First Community Bancshares had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

First Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. First Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bancshares by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,709,000 after buying an additional 55,632 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in First Community Bancshares by 2.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in First Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bancshares by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Community Bancshares by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bancshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

Featured Stories

