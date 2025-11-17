Financial Survey: Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) and Kaixin (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Kaixin (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kaixin and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin N/A N/A N/A Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kaixin and Stellantis”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin $31.53 million 0.06 -$40.97 million N/A N/A Stellantis $169.78 billion 0.18 $5.92 billion N/A N/A

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Kaixin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Kaixin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Kaixin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kaixin and Stellantis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaixin 1 0 0 0 1.00 Stellantis 2 12 2 0 2.00

Stellantis has a consensus target price of $12.04, suggesting a potential upside of 15.95%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stellantis is more favorable than Kaixin.

Risk and Volatility

Kaixin has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stellantis beats Kaixin on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaixin

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, DS, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Opel, Lancia, Vauxhall, Peugeot, and Comau brand names through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

