Financial Survey: B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) versus Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) and B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.8% of Reynolds Consumer Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of B&M European Value Retail shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Reynolds Consumer Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Reynolds Consumer Products pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. B&M European Value Retail pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Reynolds Consumer Products pays out 63.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Reynolds Consumer Products has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B&M European Value Retail has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Reynolds Consumer Products and B&M European Value Retail, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reynolds Consumer Products 0 7 2 1 2.40 B&M European Value Retail 1 1 1 2 2.80

Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus price target of $26.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.40%. Given Reynolds Consumer Products’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reynolds Consumer Products is more favorable than B&M European Value Retail.

Profitability

This table compares Reynolds Consumer Products and B&M European Value Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reynolds Consumer Products 8.20% 15.88% 7.01% B&M European Value Retail N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reynolds Consumer Products and B&M European Value Retail”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reynolds Consumer Products $3.70 billion 1.38 $352.00 million $1.46 16.60 B&M European Value Retail $7.11 billion 0.30 $407.01 million N/A N/A

B&M European Value Retail has higher revenue and earnings than Reynolds Consumer Products.

Summary

Reynolds Consumer Products beats B&M European Value Retail on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally. The Hefty Waste & Storage segment offers trash bags under the Hefty Ultra Strong and Hefty Strong brands; and food storage bags under the Hefty and Baggies brands. This segment also provides a suite of products, including compostable bags, bags made from recycled materials, and the orange bags. The Hefty Tableware segment offers disposable and compostable plates, bowls, platters, cups, and cutlery under the Hefty brand. The Presto Products segment primarily sells store brand products in food storage bags, trash bags, reusable storage containers, and plastic wrap categories. It offers both branded and store brand products to grocery stores, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, discount chains, dollar stores, drug stores, home improvement stores, military outlets, and eCommerce retailers. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a subsidiary of Packaging Finance Limited.

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail S.A. operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

